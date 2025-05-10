Basrah crude records weekly gains amid global oil rebound
Shafaq News/ Iraq's Basrah crude grades posted solid weekly gains of over 2% as global oil prices rebounded, supported by renewed optimism over US-China trade negotiations.
Basrah Heavy
crude closed its session on Friday with a $2.16 rise, settling at $61.16 per
barrel, recording a weekly gain of $1.24, or 2.07%.
Basra Medium
also gained $2.16 in the last session, closing at $64.31 per barrel, and
registered a weekly increase of $1.24, or 1.97%.
Globally, oil
prices climbed $1.07, or 1.7%, during Friday’s trading, securing weekly gains
of nearly 4%.
Analysts
attribute the uptick to growing expectations of progress in trade talks between
the United States and China. While tariffs remain at peak levels, heightening
the risk of recession, any positive development is seen as a bullish signal for
energy markets.