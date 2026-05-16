Basrah crude ends week lower

Shafaq News- Basrah

Iraq’s Basrah crude grades recorded a weekly loss of more than 4% last week, despite gains in the final trading session.

Basrah Heavy rose $1.38 on Saturday to settle at $106.17 per barrel but recorded a weekly loss of $4.36, or 4.11%.

Basrah Medium gained $1.38 in the last session to reach $108.27 per barrel and closed the week with a decline of $4.36, equivalent to 4.03%.

Brent crude settled at $109.26 a barrel, rising $3.54, or 3.35%. US West Texas Intermediate ended at $105.42 a barrel, up $4.25, or 4.2%. Over the week, Brent climbed 7.84%, and WTI advanced 10.48%.