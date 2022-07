Shafaq News/ Oil prices edged up on Friday in choppy trading after Russia said it will not supply crude to countries that decided to impose a price cap on its oil.

Brent crude futures rose 87 cents, or 0.8 percent, to $104.75 a barrel by 10:54 a.m. ET (1454 GMT), while US West Texas Intermediate crude (WTI) climbed 73 cents, or 0.7 percent, to $97.03 a barrel.

Despite a 95 cents loss on ,Friday Basra's heavy crude secured a $5.46, or 6.01%, at $96.5 a barrel.