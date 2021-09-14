Basra light trumps other OPEC crudes

Shafaq News/ Basra's light crude on Tuesday outshined other OPEC crudes, pocketing $73.73 a barrel, 0.68% above the previous session's price.

The price of a Basra heavy crude barrel rose to $66.85 a barrel, up by 2.44%.

The Saudi Arab light crude closed at $72.92 a barrel, while Iran's heavy settled $68.08 a barrel. UAE's Murban Mixture and the Algerian Saharan blend registered $72.58 and $72.99 a barrel, respectively. A barrel of Bonny light (Nigeria) registered $72.00, $0.5 below Angola's Girassol.