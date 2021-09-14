Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Basra light trumps other OPEC crudes

Category: Economy

Date: 2021-09-14T09:44:05+0000
Basra light trumps other OPEC crudes

Shafaq News/ Basra's light crude on Tuesday outshined other OPEC crudes, pocketing $73.73 a barrel, 0.68% above the previous session's price.

The price of a Basra heavy crude barrel rose to $66.85 a barrel, up by 2.44%.

The Saudi Arab light crude closed at $72.92 a barrel, while Iran's heavy settled $68.08 a barrel. UAE's Murban Mixture and the Algerian Saharan blend registered $72.58 and $72.99 a barrel, respectively. A barrel of Bonny light (Nigeria) registered $72.00, $0.5 below Angola's Girassol.

related

62% of Basra gas power station is completed

Date: 2020-09-12 13:26:11
62% of Basra gas power station is completed

Basra Light Crude price reaches 68.81 dollars

Date: 2021-05-13 06:19:47
Basra Light Crude price reaches 68.81 dollars

Minister of Planning: al-Faw Port will be the beginning of Iraq's economic renaissance

Date: 2021-07-29 13:29:46
Minister of Planning: al-Faw Port will be the beginning of Iraq's economic renaissance

SOMO to launch new Basra Medium crude for export in 2021

Date: 2020-11-03 07:26:43
SOMO to launch new Basra Medium crude for export in 2021

Shalamcheh-Basra railway to be implemented by Iranian investors, Iranian official says

Date: 2021-05-17 16:16:44
Shalamcheh-Basra railway to be implemented by Iranian investors, Iranian official says

Basra Light and heavy crudes decline today

Date: 2021-08-04 10:35:38
Basra Light and heavy crudes decline today

Iraq' Al-Kadhimi inaugurates the largest gasholder in Basra

Date: 2020-11-05 09:23:47
Iraq' Al-Kadhimi inaugurates the largest gasholder in Basra

Basra crudes gain amid rising International crude prices

Date: 2021-05-26 09:36:01
Basra crudes gain amid rising International crude prices