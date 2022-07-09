Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Basra crude posts heavy weekly loss as recession fears trump tight supply

Category: Economy

Date: 2022-07-09T08:06:41+0000
Basra crude posts heavy weekly loss as recession fears trump tight supply

Shafaq News/ Oil prices rose about two percent in late volatile trading Friday, but still posted weekly declines as investors worried about a potential slump in demand driven by the economic recession even as global fuel supplies remain tight.

Brent crude futures for September delivery rose 2.37 dollars, or 2.3 percent, to settle at 107.02 dollars a barrel. US West Texas Intermediate crude futures for August delivery added 2.06 dollars, or 2.0 percent, to close at 104.79 dollars a barrel.

Both benchmark contracts traded in negative territory and then rebounded from session lows.

Brent posted a weekly loss of around 4.1 percent and WTI posted a 3.4 percent loss, following its first monthly decline since November. Prices fell on Tuesday (5/7/2022), when Brent’s $10.73 drop was the contract’s third-biggest daily drop since it began trading in 1988.

Basra's heavy crude to Asian customers closed at $95.59, notching $4.45 toward the end of the trading session on Friday, but still posted a weekly loss of $11.63, or 10.91 percent.

related

Oil prices pare earlier gains amid worries over COVID case spike

Date: 2021-08-17 05:59:59
Oil prices pare earlier gains amid worries over COVID case spike

Oil prices rise, hit 2-month highs on supply worries

Date: 2021-09-23 18:56:02
Oil prices rise, hit 2-month highs on supply worries

Oil prices of OPEC Members

Date: 2021-04-17 07:59:34
Oil prices of OPEC Members

Oil falls again amid concerns over demand rebound

Date: 2021-06-08 07:00:12
Oil falls again amid concerns over demand rebound

Oil drops as IEA nations ready big release from reserves

Date: 2022-04-06 19:24:34
Oil drops as IEA nations ready big release from reserves

Oil falls as surging U.S. fuel stockpiles raise demand concerns

Date: 2022-01-05 06:39:42
Oil falls as surging U.S. fuel stockpiles raise demand concerns

Oil jumps as Russia-Ukraine talks stall

Date: 2022-03-18 06:08:19
Oil jumps as Russia-Ukraine talks stall

Oil prices extend gains on COVID vaccine hopes

Date: 2020-11-23 06:21:28
Oil prices extend gains on COVID vaccine hopes