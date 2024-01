Basra Heavy crude rose by $1.96, reaching $74.54, while Basra Intermediate settled at $77.24, rising $1.96

The front-month March contract for Brent crude dipped 14 cents, or 0.1%, to $79.41 a barrel at 0333 GMT. U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude dropped 11 cents, or 0.2%, to $74.26 a barrel.