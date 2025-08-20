Baghdad to host major global real estate conference

Shafaq News – Baghdad

Baghdad is set to host the largest international real estate investment conference at the end of this month, with participation from major global development companies operating out of Dubai.

The three-day event will bring together top-tier real estate firms including DAMAC, Emaar, Sobha, Samana, and LEOS, each presenting their latest projects and investment opportunities to Iraqi investors.

Ismail Saad, coordinator at Ibram Real Estate, told Shafaq News, "More than 20 Emirati and international companies will attend the conference. All are active in the UAE and are considered among the leading developers in the region."

He added, "Our goal is twofold: to attract Iraqi investors interested in opportunities in Dubai, and to encourage global companies to consider Iraq by familiarizing themselves with the local investment climate and exploring potential opportunities here."