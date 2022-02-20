Baghdad to Host 1st Iran-Iraq Investment Forum in March

Shafaq News / The First Iran-Iraq Investment Forum is scheduled to be held in Baghdad concurrent with Iraq’s Investment Opportunity Exhibition from March 28 to 31, according to the deputy minister of economic affairs and finance.

“Iran’s Economy Minister Ehsan Khandouzi and his Iraqi counterpart Ali Allawi will be attending the forum, along with 1,000 businesspeople and economic players from the two sides,” Ali Fekri was also quoted as saying by IRNA.

During the exhibition, said the official, who doubles as head of the Organization for Investment, Economic, and Technical Assistance of Iran, Iraqi investors and the advantages of Iran’s investment regulations are going to be introduced, investors from the two countries will have the chance to meet and become familiar with each other’s activities, successful investment projects in Iran will be reviewed and Iraq’s market and investment opportunities are going to be surveyed.

“Among other objectives of the forum are introduction of Iranian knowledge-based businesses and opportunities for production in Iran or Iraq, showcasing the latest technologies, equipment, machinery and services that Iranians can offer Iraqi businesses and presenting projects and investment opportunities in the two coun