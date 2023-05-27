Baghdad Wraps Up "Development Road" Conference, Cementing Regional and Global Cooperation

Shafaq News/ Baghdad was a hub of a regional dialogue today, Saturday, as it hosted the pivotal "Development Road" conference.

Attended by transport ministers and representatives from a host of nations including Saudi Arabia, Iran, Turkey, Jordan, Syria, the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, Qatar, and Oman, the conference was also attended by representatives from the European Union and the World Bank.

The high-profile event was inaugurated by Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani, who, according to a press release from his office, shed light on the immediate and long-term strategic importance of the ''Development Road" initiative.

The premier underscored its potential in fostering economic integration among the participating nations, thereby strengthening a web of interdependent partnerships and catalyzing various development-oriented initiatives.

Throughout the conference, delegates debated the initiative's next steps and strategized on how to convert collective understanding between country leaders into a practical and actionable roadmap. This roadmap will mark the beginning of numerous development projects that tie into the overarching "Development Road" scheme.

The conference agenda was built around discussing the significant role the project could play for the regional countries, methods to solidify regional partnerships, ways to establish economic integration among the participating nations, and strategies to construct platforms for economic development that can effectively handle the region's economic challenges.

A comprehensive review of the diverse modalities that the project encompasses was also conducted, the communique said. Delegates deliberated on the project's potential to nurture regional connectivity and the infrastructural developments that could transform sectors like transport, industry, agriculture, and renewable energy.

The meeting touched on potential investment opportunities in burgeoning areas such as airports, high-speed trains, and highway infrastructure.

The talks revolved around the project's trajectory, beginning from al-Faw port and incorporating regional ports up to the Turkish border.

"Feasibility studies, the collaboration outcomes with consulting entities, the anticipated timeline for implementation, the financial benefits projected, and all the intricate details of the project were examined meticulously," it added.

The conference concluded on a high note with the formation of technical committees. " +These committees are entrusted with providing an thorough vision of the nature and scale of participation by various regional and allied nations, fortifying the project as a significant strategic undertaking. This monumental gathering, thus, paved the way for more comprehensive understanding and cooperation in this vital initiative."