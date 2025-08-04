Baghdad-Erbil set up high-power customs committee

Shafaq News – Baghdad

On Monday, the Iraqi government established a permanent high-level committee with the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) to unify customs procedures and improve operations across all border crossings.

The decision was made during the 25th session of the Ministerial Council for the Economy, chaired by Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein.

The council approved the formation of the committee, to be led by the prime minister’s adviser for border crossings and customs, with members from the General Customs Authority, the ministries of trade and finance, the Central Bank, the Border Ports Authority, and two representatives from the Kurdistan Region. The committee will coordinate joint efforts, conduct regular assessments, and propose measures to enhance customs efficiency nationwide.

Kurdistan’s representatives were given 30 days to submit their feedback and recommendations on the Cabinet resolution.