Baghdad reiterates commitment to managing national wealth

Shafaq News / The Undersecretary for Distribution Affairs in the Iraqi Ministry of Oil met with a delegation from the Kurdistan Regional Government on Sunday.

A statement by the Ministry said that the visit is part of a series of meetings that the region's delegation is holding to discuss and review issues of mutual concern, especially the pending differences between Baghdad and Erbil.

The Ministry reiterated its commitment to managing, developing, and preserving national wealth based on the constitution.

The delegation arrived yesterday evening in the capital, Baghdad, to resume dialogues with senior Iraqi officials to address the pending issues between Erbil and Baghdad.