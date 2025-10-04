BP to unlock Kirkuk’s ‘dream field’

Shafaq News – Kirkuk

On Saturday, BP signed a partnership with Iraq’s North Oil and North Gas companies to redevelop the Kirkuk oilfields and gas facilities, describing it as a “new phase” in the revival of one of its four global dream fields.

The agreement covers rehabilitation of oil and gas installations and upgrades to power and water infrastructure to raise output and efficiency in the northern province.

“The deal combines local expertise with BP’s global experience to expand Iraq’s energy capacity,” BP Iraq President Zaid Elyaseri told Shafaq News, adding that it will spur growth, create jobs, and strengthen local supply chains through social programs tailored to community needs.

With recoverable reserves estimated at 20 billion barrels, Kirkuk ranks among BP’s dream fields and top assets worldwide, alongside fields in Azerbaijan, the Gulf of Mexico, and India. The province is expected to play a central role in Iraq’s plan to revive aging fields and expand national production.

