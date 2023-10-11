Azerbaijani Ambassador invites Iraqi Investors to boost bilateral trade

Shafaq News/ On Wednesday, Nasir Mammadov, the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Azerbaijan, revealed plans to enhance economic ties between Iraq and Azerbaijan.

Mammadov announced that he had extended invitations to businessmen and investors from both nations, aiming to elevate the volume of trade exchange to a substantial $200 million.

In a statement, Mammadov expressed optimism about achieving this ambitious goal within a year and a half to two years. He urged Iraqi investors to actively engage in projects underway in Azerbaijan, encouraging them to explore Azerbaijan's production capabilities with an eye toward potential exports to the Iraqi market.

Emphasizing the importance of cultural connections, Mammadov highlighted Azerbaijan and Iraq's rich historical, cultural, and customary heritage. He described culture as the most significant bridge connecting nations and peoples, underscoring the need to expand cooperation in the cultural sphere.