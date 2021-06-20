Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

An expanded meeting to discuss developing the services in Baghdad

Category: Economy

Date: 2021-06-20T21:16:58+0000
An expanded meeting to discuss developing the services in Baghdad

Shafaq News/ The adviser to the Iraqi Prime Minister for reconstruction and investment affairs, and the former governor of Erbil, Nozad Hadi, revealed that an expanded meeting of senior officials in the ministries of Industry and Electricity and general managers of Baghdad municipalities was held to discuss enhancing services.

A statement by Hadi said that in order to install, improve and enhance the level of services, Hadi held a meeting with the Undersecretary of the Ministry of Electricity, the Undersecretary of the Ministry of Industry, the adviser to the Prime Minister, the two deputy commissioners of Baghdad, the Director-General of the Ministry of Electricity and the general managers of all Baghdad municipalities.

The statement added that the meeting discussed ways to improve services in all areas, raise the level of electricity production, and put plans for a mechanism to develop this sector and the problems and obstacles it suffers from

related

Dinar/Dollar's rates hiked in Baghdad and Erbil

Date: 2021-04-18 07:59:32
Dinar/Dollar's rates hiked in Baghdad and Erbil

US dollar prices rise on Baghdad and Erbil stock exchanges

Date: 2020-09-07 08:33:00
US dollar prices rise on Baghdad and Erbil stock exchanges

US dollar prices rise on Baghdad and Erbil stock exchanges

Date: 2021-01-17 09:54:47
US dollar prices rise on Baghdad and Erbil stock exchanges

Baghdad and Damascus to conclude an "Eminent" agreement upon importing Syrian oil ahead of Ramadan

Date: 2021-04-29 13:29:25
Baghdad and Damascus to conclude an "Eminent" agreement upon importing Syrian oil ahead of Ramadan

Baghdad asks Erbil to reduce oil production

Date: 2020-09-10 05:53:59
Baghdad asks Erbil to reduce oil production

The Parliament introduces new provisions in the 2021

Date: 2021-02-07 14:36:49
The Parliament introduces new provisions in the 2021

Dinar/Dollar's rates inched up in Baghdad and Erbil

Date: 2021-05-02 07:35:01
Dinar/Dollar's rates inched up in Baghdad and Erbil

Baghdad provides 5 months' salaries to the employees of federal departments in Kurdistan

Date: 2020-09-17 21:16:13
Baghdad provides 5 months' salaries to the employees of federal departments in Kurdistan