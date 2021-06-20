An expanded meeting to discuss developing the services in Baghdad

Shafaq News/ The adviser to the Iraqi Prime Minister for reconstruction and investment affairs, and the former governor of Erbil, Nozad Hadi, revealed that an expanded meeting of senior officials in the ministries of Industry and Electricity and general managers of Baghdad municipalities was held to discuss enhancing services.

A statement by Hadi said that in order to install, improve and enhance the level of services, Hadi held a meeting with the Undersecretary of the Ministry of Electricity, the Undersecretary of the Ministry of Industry, the adviser to the Prime Minister, the two deputy commissioners of Baghdad, the Director-General of the Ministry of Electricity and the general managers of all Baghdad municipalities.

The statement added that the meeting discussed ways to improve services in all areas, raise the level of electricity production, and put plans for a mechanism to develop this sector and the problems and obstacles it suffers from