Al-Sumadaie calls on al-Kadhimi to issue a general amnesty

Shafaq News / The Mufti of the Republic, Mahdi Al-Sumaidaie, called on Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi to immediately issue a general amnesty before a "million-strong demonstration" that will take place early next month.

In a statement, Al-Sumaidaie said that Al-Kadhimi, "must show solidarity with the Iraqi people and address the Iraqi people that does not include courtesy or political piety, regarding the issuance of a general amnesty."

He added, "The families of prisoners and detainees are determined to stage a demonstration in which millions will gather on June 1, 2021."

Al-Sumaidaie added, "We demand an answer for the question that was raised two years ago, why do you not issue a general amnesty? Does your conscience only rest while Iraqis and their families are oppressed and being suffered?"