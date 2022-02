Shafaq News / Gold recorded an eye-popping surge in the local markets of the Kurdistan Region, today, Friday, with the price of one gram exceeding 400,000 Iraqi Dinar.

The head of the goldsmiths' union in al-Sulaymaniyah, Delir Mohammed, told Shafaq News agency that the recent event in Ukraine resulted in this surge, noting that gold prices are expected to increase even more.