Shafaq News- Baghdad

Iraq’s Finance Ministry on Monday named Mohammed Samir Abbas, head of the state-run Al-Nahrain Islamic Bank, to lead Al-Rasheed Bank, one of the country’s largest state lenders.

The decision takes effect from the date of issuance, according to the Ministry's statement.

Informed sources previously told Shafaq News that further changes to senior administrative posts across the Ministry's institutions are expected, including the transfer and rotation of director generals, particularly those who have held their positions for four years or more.