Al-Kadhimi orders re-examining the instructions to facilitate the implementation of the Financial Management Law

Shafaq News/ Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi instructed, during the twenty-seventh regular session of the Council, to add a representative from the Ministry of Planning to al-Diwaniyah Order Committee (7 of 2020) concerned with preparing instructions to facilitate the implementation of the amended Federal Financial Management Law (6 of 2019).

The General Secretariat of the Council of Ministers said in a statement that the directive included a re-examination of the instructions to facilitate the Law, taking into account the general notes of the Ministry of Planning.

The committee will submit its recommendations to the General Secretariat of the Council of Ministers within a maximum of 45 working days, while checking the mentioned instructions from the State Council as soon as possible, according to the statement.

The Financial Management law organizes the rules and procedures that govern the financial and accounting management in the field of planning, preparation, implementation, control, and auditing of the federal public budget and directing all federal revenues to the public treasury.