Al-Kadhimi calls for preserving the oil resources

Shafaq News/ Iraq's Prime Minister, Mustafa al-Kadhimi, on Tuesday called for developing the country's oil resources and avoiding the attrition of the Treasury's top income.

Upon meeting the members of his cabinet, the Prime Minister pledged to "continue our work to activate the upcoming generations' fund."

"We want to secure the future of Iraq without relying on an unsustainable economy. Oil resources will not be there forever. Many countries already began looking for clean alternative resources."

"We inherited the oil resources from our ancestors. We are supposed to develop this inheritance, not drain it, and deprive the future generations of it."