Al-Anbar reopens glass factory for investment

Shafaq News/ The Al-Anbar Provincial Council is preparing to reintroduce its glass and ceramics factory as an investment opportunity following the termination of its contract with a Russian company, an official confirmed Sunday.

The announcement follows a Shafaq News report last Thursday, detailing the factory’s years-long shutdown due to legal and financial hurdles that stalled rehabilitation efforts, significantly affecting local employment and industrial output.

Once a pillar of Iraq’s industrial sector, the glass and ceramics factory used to play a major role in meeting domestic demand and providing thousands of jobs.

Hamid Daham Al-Alwani, head of the council’s Economy and Investment Committee, told Shafaq News that a recent court ruling in favor of the Iraqi Ministry of Industry has paved the way for new investors. "Plans are in place to introduce modern production lines to enhance quality and stimulate the local economy," he stated.

Al-Alwani highlighted that the factory’s multiple production lines offer flexibility for independent investment, allowing different sectors to develop specialized product lines. "This strategy increases project viability and attracts high-caliber investors," he explained.

The council is committed to structuring the upcoming investment bid efficiently to ensure maximum resource utilization and long-term sustainability. "The next phase will bring positive economic transformations in Al-Anbar," Al-Alwani emphasized, stressing that authorities are focused on attracting serious investors capable of meeting modern industry standards.