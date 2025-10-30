Al-Anbar marks recovery with launching a major international hotel

Shafaq News – Al-Anbar

Al-Anbar International Hotel in Ramadi opened on Thursday, marking the completion of a seven-year construction.

The hotel spans a large area and features 14 floors with more than 200 rooms and suites, including royal and presidential accommodations. It also offers conference and wedding halls, fitness centers, five indoor and outdoor swimming pools, and luxury restaurants overlooking the Euphrates River and al-Arbaeen Street. The complex includes private chalets for weddings, guests, and corporate events.

Bashar al-Aamij, head of al-Anbar Investment Commission, told Shafaq News that rebuilding the hotel “proves that al-Anbar has returned stronger after rising from the rubble.”

He explained that the project had been suspended for years due to security challenges but was completed through the “efforts of local Anbari engineers and workers who handled the reconstruction with skill and persistence.”

Civil activist Ahmad al-Karboli viewed the opening as “a qualitative step in Anbar’s economic and tourism landscape.”

He added that the province has “strong potential to attract domestic and international tourism,” expressing optimism that the project would “restore confidence in local investment and pave the way for further service and recreational initiatives that boost the economy and create jobs for young people.”