Adding 200,000 bpd, Iraq to bore 96 oil-wells in West al-Qurna

Shafaq News/ Iraq's Minister of Oil, Ihsan Abdul-Jabbar Ismail, highlighted the vitality of deploying modern technology, such as slant drilling and directional boring (horizontal drilling), in sustaining the oil wealth and boosting its revenues.

Minister Ismail's statements came during a speech he delivered during a ceremony to celebrate coining a contract to drill 96 oil wells in West al-Qurna/1 oilfield in Basra, far south of Iraq.

Ismail said that the directional boring increases productivity and generates higher revenues, stressing that the Ministry spares no effort to boost the oil and gas industry by adopting advanced technologies and supporting scientific research.

The Ministry of Oil's Undersecretary, Hamed Younes, said that directional boring covers more area and reduces the water level in the oil wells, commending Schlumberger's expertise in this regard.

The Deputy Director-General of the Basra Oil Company, Hasan Muhammad, said that the contract with Schlumberger encompasses boring 96 oil wells via horizontal or slant techniques in West al-Qurna, and boosting the production in west al-Qurna to 800,000 barrels per day (bpd) by 2027.

"The project is pivotal for developing the oil production capacity of Basra and providing job opportunities," he said.

The ExxonMobil-Iraq President, Taher Hamid, said that his company, in cooperation with the Ministry of Oil, is equipping west al-Qurna oil well with the most advanced technologies and programs. "we are proud with our work record in Iraq and our relation with the Ministry of Oil. We will continue to work in an accurate and constructive manner."

The Vice President of Schlumberger, Saad al-Damen, said that the contract will add 200 thousand bpd to the production capacity of the oilfield.

"The company will organize workshops on the digital administration applications to the officials and workers in the oil sector," he added.