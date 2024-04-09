A slight decline in Basra oil prices

A slight decline in Basra oil prices
2024-04-09T07:03:07+00:00

Shafaq News/ On Tuesday, Basra Heavy and Intermediate crude prices dropped slightly despite a surge in global oil prices.

Prices for Basra Heavy crude fell by 83 cents, reaching $85.55, and prices for Basra Medium crude fell by 83 cents to $88.95.

Global oil prices rose after hopes diminished that negotiations between Israel and Hamas would lead to a ceasefire in Gaza and ease tensions in the Middle East.

Brent crude futures rose 28 cents to $90.66 a barrel by 0330 GMT. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude was 21 cents higher at $86.64.

Related News arrow right header.svg

Shafaq Live
Shafaq Live
English
English
Radio radio icon