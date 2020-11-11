A proposal to establish a company to invest mineral resources independent from the Ministry of Industry

Shafaq News / The Parliamentary Economic and Investment Committee has submitted a proposal to establish a company for mineral resources investment, independent of the Ministry of Industry.

A member of the committee, Hassan Al-Kinani, said in a press conference held at the parliament on Wednesday, "We are in the process of submitting a proposal to form a national company to invest mineral resources," indicating, "the company will be linked to the prime minister directly and independent from the Ministry of Industry. The latter did not succeed in the industry because of corruption."

Kanani added, "According to the international classification, Iraq is among the richest countries with natural resources and ranks ninth out of 193 countries in the world." Indicating, "the natural resources in Iraq are classified as oil, gas, minerals, sulfur, copper and red mercury in Maysan Governorate."