لیست پاڵێویاگەیل خەڵاتەیل ئۆسکار ٢٠٢٤

شەفەق نیوز/ لە شار بێڤەرلی هیڵز لە ویلایەت کالیفۆرنیا لیستی پاڵێوراگەیل ٩٦هەمین رێوڕەسم خەڵاتەیل ئۆسکار راگەیەندران.

جویر ئەوەگ مەزەنە کریا بوی، فیلم ئۆپنهایمەر فرەترین پاڵێوراو خەڵاتەگان وەپی بەخشریا وە ١٣ پاڵاوتن، کە لە ئاهەنگیگ لە لۆس ئەنجلس لە ١٠ مانگ ئازار خەڵاتەگان بەشەوکرێد.

لیست پاڵێوراوەیل وەیجویرەس:

خاسترین فیلم ساڵ

"American Fiction", "Anatomy of a Fall” ،" Barbie” ، "The Holdovers” ، "Killers of the Flower Moon” ، "Maestro” ، "Oppenheimer” ، "Past Lives” ، "Poor Things” ، "The Zone of Interest”

خاسترین ئەکتەر خانم

Annette Bening, "Nyad”

Lily Gladstone, "Killers of the Flower Moon”

Sandra Hüller, "Anatomy of a Fall”

Carey Mulligan, "Maestro”

Emma Stone, "Poor Things”

خاسترین ئەکتەر پیاو

Bradley Cooper, "Maestro”

Colman Domingo, "Rustin”

Paul Giamatti, "The Holdovers”

Jeffrey Wright, "American Fiction”

Cillian Murphy, "Oppenheimer.”

خاسترین ئەکتەر یاریدەدەر

Sterling K. Brown, "American Fiction”

Robert De Niro, "Killers of the Flower Moon”

Robert Downey Jr., "Oppenheimer”

Ryan Gosling, "Barbie”

Mark Ruffalo, "Poor Things”

خاسترین ئەکتەر یاریدەدەر خانم

Emily Blunt, "Oppenheimer”

Danielle Brooks, "The Color Purple”

America Ferrera, "Barbie”

Jodie Foster, "Nyad”

Da’Vine Joy Randolph, "The Holdovers”

خاسترین دەرهێنەر ساڵ

Justine Triet, "Anatomy of a Fall”

Yorgos Lanthimos, "Poor Things”

Christopher Nolan, "Oppenheimer”

Martin Scorsese, "Killers of the Flower Moon” Jonathan Glazer, "The Zone of Interest”

خاسترین فیلم ئەنیمەیشن

"The Boy and the Heron”

"Elemental”

"Nimona”

"Robot Dreams”

"Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse”

خاسترین فیلم بەڵگەنامەیی

"Four Daughters”

"20 Days in Mariupol”

"Bobi Wine: The People’s President”

"The Eternal Memory”

"To Kill a Tiger.”

خاسترین فیلم بیانی

"Society of the Snow,” (Spain)

"The Zone of Interest,” (United Kingdom)

"The Teachers’ Lounge” (Germany)

"Io Capitano” (Italy)

"Perfect Day” (Japan)

خاسترین دیزاین پرتاڵ

"Barbie”

Killers of the Flower Moon

"Napoleon”

"Oppenheimer”

"Poor Things”

خاسترین سیناریۆ رەسەن

Anatomy of a Fall – Justine Triet, Arthur Harar

The Holdovers – David Hemingson

Maestro – Bradley Cooper, Josh Singer

May December – Samy Burch

Past Lives – Celine Song

خاسترین سیناریۆی ئەڵگردیای

American fiction - Cord jefferson

Oppeinheimer - Christopher nolan

Barbie - Greta gwig & Noah

Poor things - Tony Mcnamara

The zone of interest - Jonathan glazer