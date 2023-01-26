لیست پاڵاوکردن خەڵات ئۆسکار 2023 بڵاوکریا

شەفەق نیوز/ ئەکادیمیای هونەر و زانست فیلم سینەمایی پالێویاگەیل خوەی ئەرا ٩٥ەمین خەڵات ئۆسکار ئاشکەرا کرد. ئەکادیمیاکگە لە ١٢ی ئازار لە هۆلیوود لە ویلایەت لۆس ئەنجلۆس بەرەندەیل راگەێنێد.

وەپوی خەوەریگ لە ماڵپەڕ سی ئێن ئێن ئەمەریکی، لیست گرنگترین فیلم و ئەکتەرە پاڵێویاگەیل لە بەشە سەرەکییەیل ئەرا خەڵات ئۆسکار ٢٠٢٣ بڵاو کردیە، ک ئیانەن:

خاسترین فۆتۆگرافی:

"All Quiet on the Western Front”

"Avatar: The Way of Water”

"The Banshees of Inisherin”

"Elvis”

"Everything Everywhere All at Once”

"The Fabelmans”

"Tár”

"Top Gun: Maverick”

"Triangle of Sadness”

"Women Talking”

خاسترین خانمەئەکتەر لە رۆڵ لاوەکی:

Angela Bassett, "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”

Hong Chau, "The Whale”

Kerry Condon, "The Banshees of Inisherin”

Jamie Lee Curtis, "Everything Everywhere All at Once”

Stephanie Hsu, "Everything Everywhere All at Once”

خاسترین ئەکتەر لە رۆڵ لاوەکی:

Brendan Gleeson, "The Banshees of Inisherin”

Brian Tyree Henry, "Causeway”

Judd Hirsch, "The Fabelmans”

Barry Keoghan, "The Banshees of Inisherin”

Ke Huy Quan, "Everything Everywhere All at Once”

خاسترین فیلم بیانی:

"All Quiet on the Western Front,” ئەڵمانیا

"Argentina, 1985,” ئەرجەنتین

"Closeبەلجیکا

"EO,” پۆڵەندا

The Quiet Girl, ئێرلەندا

خاسترین فیلم دیۆکۆمێنتاری(کولگە فیلم):

"The Elephant Whisperers”

"Haulout”

"How Do You Measure a Year?”

"The Martha Mitchell Effect”

"Stranger at the Gate”

خاسترین دیکۆمێنتاری (فلیم درویژ):

"All That Breathes”

"All the Beauty and the Bloodshed”

"Fire of Love”

"A House Made of Splinters”

"Navalny”

خایترین گورانی رەسەن:

"Applause” from "Tell It like a Woman”

"Hold My Hand” from "Top Gun: Maverick”

"Lift Me Up” from "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”

"Naatu Naatu” from "RRR”

"This Is A Life” from "Everything Everywhere All at Once”

خاسترین فیلم جویلیاگ(کارتۆنی):

"Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio”

"Marcel the Shell With Shoes On”

"Puss in Boots: The Last Wish”

"The Sea Beast”

"Turning Red”

خاسترین سیناریۆ ک لەتێکست وەرگیریاگە:

"All Quiet on the Western Front”

"Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery”

"Living”

"Top Gun: Maverick”

"Women Talking”

خاسترین سینارۆ ئەڕا تێکست سینەما نویسریاگە:

"The Banshees of Inisherin”

"Everything Everywhere All at Once”

"The Fabelmans”

"Tár”

"Triangle of Sadness”

خاسترین ئەکتەرەیل ئەرا رۆڵ سەرەکی:

Austin Butler, "Elvis”

Colin Farrell, "The Banshees of Inisherin”

Brendan Fraser, "The Whale”

Paul Mescal, "Aftersun”

Bill Nighy, "Living”

خاسترین خانمە ئەکتەر ئەرا رۆڵ سەرەکی:

Cate Blanchett, "Tár”

Ana de Armas, "Blonde”

Andrea Riseborough, "To Leslie”

Michelle Williams, "The Fabelmans”

Michelle Yeoh, "Everything Everywhere All at Once”

خاسترین دەرهێنەر:

Martin McDonagh, "The Banshees of Inisherin”

Daniel Scheinert and Daniel Kwan, "Everything Everywhere All at Once”

Steven Spielberg, "The Fabelmans”

Todd Field, "Tár”

Ruben Ostlund, "Triangle of Sadness”

خاسترین دیزاین بەرهەمهاوردن:

"All Quiet on the Western Front”

"Avatar: The Way of Water”

"Babylon”

"Elvis”

"The Fabelmans”

خاسترین توومارکردن فیلم سینەمایی:

"All Quiet on the Western Front”

"Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths”

"Elvis”

"Empire of Light”

"Tár”

خاسترین دیزانەر دڵنگ:

"Babylon”

"Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”

"Elvis”

"Everything Everywhere All at Once”

"Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris”