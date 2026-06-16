World Cup June 17 preview: Iraq finally come back

Shafaq News

Five matches shape Wednesday’s World Cup schedule in Baghdad time, starting with Iraq’s opener against Norway at 01:00 and ending with England’s heavyweight Group L match against Croatia at 23:00.

Iraq vs Norway

Iraq open Group I against Norway in Boston at 01:00, in a match that immediately tests Graham Arnold’s defensive structure against one of the tournament’s most dangerous attacks.

The match will be played at Boston Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts, where Iraq return to the World Cup for the first time since their 1986 debut. Arnold’s squad arrived after a long qualifying route that ended with victory over Bolivia in the intercontinental playoffs.

Norway arrive with the favorite’s profile after winning all eight qualifiers, scoring 37 goals and conceding five. Haaland alone scored 16 times in that campaign, while Martin Odegaard gives Norway the control and final-third supply that make the attack harder to isolate. Still, Norway coach Stale Solbakken has warned against treating the match as routine, pointing to Iraq’s organization, physical forwards, and crossing threat.

Iraq will look to Aymen Hussein to lead the attack, with Ali Al-Hamadi, Ali Jassim, and Youssef Amyn also giving Arnold options in transition. Even a draw would carry weight for Iraq, particularly in a group that also includes France and Senegal.

Argentina vs Algeria

Argentina begin their World Cup defense against Algeria at 04:00 at Kansas City Stadium, with Lionel Messi expected to start in his sixth tournament.

The world champions enter with the deeper squad and the familiar pressure of a team expected to control the group, but Lionel Scaloni has already pointed to Argentina’s 2022 opening defeat against Saudi Arabia as a warning against complacency. Messi has recovered from a recent muscle strain, while goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez is available after a finger fracture. Defender Nicolas Tagliafico remains doubtful because of a calf problem.

Algeria return to the World Cup with pace, technical quality, and belief that another early surprise is possible. Coach Vladimir Petkovic has framed the match around collective discipline rather than one player, even with Messi still central to Argentina’s rhythm and authority.

The opener is also a chance for Algeria to show that their return is not built only around resistance. Scaloni has compared their speed and skill to Morocco, a warning that Argentina expect a team capable of hurting them in transition.

Austria vs Jordan

Austria face Jordan at 07:00 at San Francisco Bay Area Stadium in a Group J match built around two different returns: Austria are back at the World Cup after 28 years, while Jordan are appearing for the first time.

Ralf Rangnick’s side enter with momentum from their recent European rise, but the Austria coach has warned against underestimating Jordan after several Asian teams already troubled European opponents in the opening round.

Austria will be without key midfielder Christoph Baumgartner because of injury, though Rangnick said the rest of his squad is fit. The match is expected to draw around 65,000 fans, with the Austria coach also noting that hydration breaks could help communicate tactical instructions in a noisy stadium.

The Jordanian squad feel pride rather than pressure before their debut, captain Ehsan Haddad said, with coach Jamal Sellami expected to rely on defensive organization, counterattacks, and the individual threat of Mousa Al-Tamari.

Jordan scored 32 goals during qualification and arrive with the ambition of becoming the first World Cup debutants since Slovakia in 2010 to reach the knockout stage. Their squad is mostly based in domestic or Middle Eastern leagues, but Al-Tamari gives them a European-based outlet capable of changing the rhythm of the match.

The match is Jordan’s best chance to take early points before facing Algeria and Argentina, while anything short of victory for Austria would complicate a group that only gets harder.

Portugal vs DR Congo

Portugal begin Group K against DR Congo in Houston at 20:00, with Cristiano Ronaldo opening another attempt to add the World Cup to a career already filled with major titles.

They have the experience, depth, and expectation to start strongly, especially in a group that also includes Colombia and Uzbekistan. Their recent World Cup history, however, still carries the weight of the 2022 quarterfinal defeat to Morocco.

Ronaldo –like Messi– is set for a record sixth World Cup.

After 52 years, DR Congo return to the World Cup with a new name, having last appeared as Zaire in 1974. Coach Sebastien Desabre’s team reached the tournament through the playoff route and will try to make the opener physically uncomfortable for Portugal.

DR Congo held their first public training session in Houston in front of excited supporters from the local Congolese community, adding a clear diaspora layer to their return. The team’s buildup was also shaped by a longer camp in Belgium and Spain and by concern over an Ebola outbreak at home.

England vs Croatia

England close the Baghdad schedule against Croatia at 23:00 at Dallas Stadium in Arlington, in the standout Group L opener.

The match carries immediate group value because England and Croatia are the strongest names in a section that also includes Ghana and Panama. A win would give either side early control, while defeat would create pressure before the second round of matches.

England enter with familiar expectations around Harry Kane and a squad still searching for the right balance between individual quality and collective rhythm.

Thomas Tuchel has already had to adjust his squad, with Tino Livramento ruled out of the tournament by a training injury and Trevoh Chalobah called up as his replacement. Reece James’ fitness has also remained part of England’s right-back discussion.

Croatia bring a different kind of weight: tournament experience, midfield control, and Luka Modric’s leadership in what could be his final World Cup campaign.

The fixture also revives a recent World Cup memory after Croatia beat England in the 2018 semifinal. This time, the reward is not a final place, but the early authority that can shape the rest of Group L.