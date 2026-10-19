Shafaq News- Nagoya

Iraq made a positive start to its campaign at the 2026 Asian Para Games in Nagoya, Japan, on Monday, with table tennis players Montather Farouk and Najla Imad reaching the semifinals and the sitting volleyball team beating hosts Japan in straight sets.

Farouk defeated his Filipino opponent 3-0, keeping Iraq in contention for a medal.

Imad also advanced in the women's singles Class 6 event, defeating Hong Kong's Pang Wing Ka 3-0. She had earlier beaten a South Korean opponent by the same score.

Iraq's sitting volleyball team also secured a 3-0 win over Japan in a Group A match, taking the sets 25-16, 25-18 and 26-24.

The fifth Asian Para Games run from October 18 to 24 in Nagoya and Aichi Prefecture, Japan, bringing together around 4,000 athletes and officials from 45 Asian nations to compete across 18 sports.