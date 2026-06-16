Tunisia hire Herve Renard to rescue World Cup campaign

Shafaq News

Tunisia appointed Herve Renard as head coach until the end of their World Cup campaign after a 5-1 defeat to Sweden, moving quickly to replace Sabri Lamouchi before decisive Group F matches against Japan and the Netherlands.

Lamouchi was dismissed after that one match, becoming the first coaching casualty of the 2026 World Cup.

The French coach is expected to arrive in Monterrey on Tuesday and lead his first training session as Tunisia try to contain the damage before facing Japan. Renard’s task is not long-term construction but immediate repair –Tunisia have two matches left to restore confidence, settle the lineup, and keep their hopes of reaching the next round alive.

Renard won the Africa Cup of Nations with Zambia and Ivory Coast, led Saudi Arabia to their 2022 World Cup victory over Argentina, and later coached France’s women at the 2023 World Cup and the Paris Olympics. The record explains Tunisia’s move toward an experienced rescue option: a coach who knows African football, has handled World Cup pressure, and has worked with squads built around discipline, transition, and emotional control.

Tunisia still have a route back into the tournament under the expanded 48-team format, but the margin is already narrow.