Shafaq News- Baghdad

Iraq will hold its national club poomsae championship for men and women in Baghdad on September 5, with specialist coaching and refereeing courses beginning a day earlier.

Iraqi Taekwondo Federation member Faleh Naim told Shafaq News that preparations have been completed for the event at Wisam Al-Majd Sports Club. The coaching and refereeing courses will run on September 4 in morning and evening sessions, followed by final examinations and certificate distribution.

Poomsae is the patterns discipline of taekwondo, in which competitors perform set sequences of techniques and are judged on accuracy and presentation.