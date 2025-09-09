Water crisis pushing Iraq toward humanitarian disaster

Shafaq News – Baghdad

Iraq is at risk of a humanitarian crisis as severe water shortages bring rising public safety hazards, the Strategic Center for Human Rights warned on Tuesday.

The country's Ministry of Water Resources has described 2025 as one of the driest years since 1933, citing reduced inflows from upstream neighbors and accelerating climate change as key drivers of the crisis.

Speaking to Shafaq News, the group said the situation endangers basic rights to life, health, housing, and dignity, cautioning that “inadequate government response” is leaving thousands vulnerable. It pointed to recent disasters — from hospital and market fires to mismanagement of environmental and climate emergencies — as evidence of systemic shortcomings.

The Center urged Parliament and the government to declare a national state of alert and adopt a comprehensive strategy to confront drought, with transparency, civil society involvement, and monitoring by rights organizations.

It also stressed the need for international backing, saying upstream states must "honor Iraq’s water allocations under international law" to protect millions from thirst and forced displacement.

Read more: Drop by drop: Can Iraq avert a thirsty future?