UN-supported youth drive brings water relief to Al-Anbar

Shafaq News – Al-Anbar

Young volunteers in al-Anbar, in western Iraq, have launched a community initiative to support families in the remote district of Al-Rutbah, where chronic water shortages have left residents relying almost entirely on groundwater.

Noor al-Din al-Hamdani, one of the organizers, told Shafaq News that Al-Rutbah depends on wells due to its location deep in the western desert and the absence of any surface water sources, noting that the initiative, known as Masarra, aligns with the UN Development Programme (UNDP)'s broader efforts to strengthen water security in desert communities.

He described the initiative as a direct response to appeals from families without adequate storage, many of whom rely on old containers and receive water only every few days. He said the team installed 2,000-liter tanks and household filters to help residents store water safely and reduce health risks linked to unfiltered groundwater.

Al-Anbar has long struggled with water shortages caused by reduced flows in the Euphrates, declining groundwater levels, and aging infrastructure. Western districts often face irregular pumping schedules and lack modern treatment or storage facilities.

Local shortages in al-Anbar reflect a broader national deterioration, as Iraq faces historic declines in river inflows, collapsing reserves, rising salinity, and years of mismanagement.

