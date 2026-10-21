Shafaq News- Baghdad

Iraqi authorities seized counterfeit Iraqi and foreign currency from two Iraqi passengers at separate border crossings, the Border Ports Authority said on Wednesday.

At Al-Sheeb border crossing with Iran, officials found counterfeit bills in an Iraqi passenger’s possession during a routine inspection as he entered the country.

In a separate incident at Shalamcheh border crossing, officials found fake 25,000-dinar banknotes ($16.45) concealed in two compartments of an Iraqi passenger’s wallet and in his trouser pocket.

The suspects and the seized items were referred to the relevant authorities for legal proceedings.

Last month, Iraq’s National Security Service (INSS) arrested a suspect in Najaf accused of counterfeiting and circulating currency, while also maintaining links to regional criminal networks. During the raid, authorities seized $100,000 and an unspecified amount of Iraqi currency.

Read more: Counterfeit dinar reports spark fears, security response