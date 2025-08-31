State of Law ends affiliation of Hussein al-Maliki

Shafaq News – Baghdad

The State of Law Coalition, led by former Prime Minister Nouri al-Maliki, announced on Sunday that Hussein al-Maliki is no longer affiliated with the bloc.

The coalition said the statements attributed to Hussein al-Maliki “do not represent the party’s positions and orientations,” and stressed that he can no longer present himself as a member of the State of Law Coalition.

“We hold those who promote such a description legally and ethically responsible,” the bloc said.

The coalition called on media institutions to verify information before publication and to avoid attributing political ties to individuals who no longer represent the group.