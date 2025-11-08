Snakes and insects take over Baghdad in environmental festival

Shafaq News – Baghdad

A Baghdad shopping mall turned into an open-air zoo as breeders and enthusiasts showcased snakes, lizards, and exotic insects during the city’s first “Festival of Snakes and Insects,” aimed at promoting environmental awareness and challenging the fear of these creatures.

The event was organized by Dr. Reptile, a group of 12 breeders who specialize in raising and studying reptiles. Team leader Zain al-Abidin Osama told Shafaq News the festival sought “to change the public’s perception of reptiles and highlight their role in the ecosystem, adding that the group promotes “responsible” breeding and regularly holds awareness activities and workshops for new reptile owners.

Visitors watched trainers handle large snakes with ease and were invited to try the experience themselves. Some overcame their fear and joined in, while others watched with curiosity and amusement.

“It was something completely different for our family,” said attendee Murtadha Hassan. “My children were scared at first but ended up fascinated.”

Another visitor, Tabarak al-Khafaji, said she decided to place a snake on her shoulder despite her fear. “Once I did it, I realized they’re not as terrifying as I thought,” she said.