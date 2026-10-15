Shafaq News- Baghdad

The Iraqi Association for Journalists' Rights Defense on Thursday condemned parliament's decision to bar journalists from covering a session on completing the cabinet lineup, calling it a serious violation of the constitution and press freedom.

The October 15 session was set to vote on candidates for vacant and newly created cabinet positions, including deputy prime minister posts.

The association said the ban undermined the principle of open parliamentary sessions and the public's right to information. It also urged parliament's leadership to reverse the decision immediately and ensure similar restrictions are not imposed in the future.

Read more: Silenced voices: The treacherous reality for journalists in Iraq