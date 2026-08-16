Political interference blocked Sunni Endowment leadership shift in Diyala

Shafaq News- Diyala

The Sunni Endowment has reversed a decision to replace its director in Iraq’s Diyala province, a source told Shafaq News on Sunday, citing political intervention.

The reversal allows Majid al-Nadawi to remain in the post after Saleh Mohammed al-Harbi had been appointed as his successor.

The Sunni Endowment is the Iraqi government body responsible for managing Sunni Muslim religious affairs and endowment properties, including mosques, religious sites and charitable assets. Its operations also involve significant public spending, with Iraq’s Ministry of Planning recording about 23.4 billion Iraqi dinars ($17.9 million) in contracts awarded by the Sunni Endowment in 2025, mainly for construction and supplies.