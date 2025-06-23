Parks to Pots: Baghdadis turn to houseplants

Shafaq News/ Concrete is swallowing Baghdad’s greenery, but inside homes, a quiet revival is unfolding—one leaf at a time.

Palm-shaded courtyards and public parks once defined Iraq’s capital. Today, those landscapes are fading fast. Unregulated construction, expanding highways, and intensifying climate extremes have erased much of the city’s vegetation. With summer temperatures now regularly topping 120°F, trees are vanishing, and the green canopy that once cooled Baghdad has nearly disappeared.

In response, residents are building their own miniature ecosystems indoors. Limited by apartments rarely exceeding 50 square meters, Baghdadis are turning to houseplants—not simply for decoration, but to reclaim a sense of calm and continuity amid the city’s rapid transformation.

“It’s not just about beautifying your home,” explained Hussein Hamdan, a researcher studying urban environmental behavior. “It’s about clinging to life, even as it’s being paved over.”

For 43-year-old Asaad Zuhair, plants are not a trend—they are memory. His rooftop and living room are lined with greenery, echoing the orchards of his childhood. “I grew up surrounded by trees,” he recalled. “I can’t live without plants around me.”

Shrinking access to private gardens—driven by rising real estate prices and dense urbanization—has accelerated this shift. Greenery now fills windowsills, stairwells, and balconies, offering visual relief and psychological refuge in Baghdad’s increasingly gray urban core.

Inside her home, Sanaa Abdul-Hussein gently brushes the waxy leaves of a zamioculcas plant. “A house without plants feels lifeless,” she remarked. “These bring calm, and that’s something we all need now.”

This quiet greening has sparked a boom in the capital’s indoor plant trade. At Bab al-Sharqi, a popular Baghdad market, more than 400 varieties are on display—ranging from local ferns to imported exotics. The market draws crowds every weekend. “In fancy stores, this would cost 30,000 dinars—about 20 dollars. But here I found it for just 2,000,” clarified Sajad Saad, who traveled from Babil to stock up.

“They’re healthier here, and there’s something soothing about handling the leaves.”

The appeal goes far beyond looks. Studies link plant care to improved mood and focus, a connection increasingly acknowledged by locals. “Indoor greenery supports mental health, lowers stress, and encourages mindfulness,” Hamdan pointed out. “And when families care for plants together, it builds emotional connection.”

That accessibility has turned plant care into a low-cost form of therapy. “You don’t need expertise or space,” indoor plant specialist Mohsen Jabbar told Shafaq News, adding that species like zamioculcas or snake plants thrive with almost no attention.

Still, not every plant survives the capital’s arid conditions. “Some wilt no matter how much I try,” admitted Abdul-Hussein. However, Jabbar explained that many imported species require specific soil types and moisture levels.

“Peat moss, for instance, must be combined with substrates that hold water longer,” he clarified, noting that roughly 90% of houseplants sold in Iraq are imported, mostly from Turkiye, Iran, the Netherlands, and China.