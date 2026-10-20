Shafaq News- Nineveh

Iraqi authorities held an official funeral on Tuesday for the remains of 47 soldiers and civilians executed by ISIS during its occupation of Mosul between 2014 and 2017.

Nineveh Governor Abdul Qader Al-Dakhil and Nineveh Court of Appeal President Judge Raed Hamid Al-Musleh oversaw the ceremony, attended by provincial council members, government and security officials, and victims’ families.

A local source told Shafaq News on Monday that teams from Iraq’s Martyrs Foundation, the state body responsible for victims of terrorism, had recovered the remains from a mass grave south of Mosul and identified them through recent DNA testing.

Read more: Iraq's mass graves: A record of violence across five decades

ISIS seized Mosul, Iraq’s second-largest city, in June 2014 and held it until Iraqi forces recaptured it in July 2017. Numerous mass graves have since been uncovered in areas formerly controlled by the group.

A 2018 joint report by the UN Human Rights Office and the United Nations Assistance Mission for Iraq (UNAMI) documented 202 mass grave sites across Iraq, most of them in Nineveh, Kirkuk, Saladin, and Al-Anbar provinces, containing the remains of civilians, including women, children, older people, and persons with disabilities, as well as Iraqi military and police personnel.

Read more: Discover Iraq: Nineveh rebuilds its heritage and future