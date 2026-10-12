Shafaq News- Al-Muthanna

Al-Muthanna Provincial Council elected Adel Nazik Al-Yasiri as head of the province’s Investment Commission on Monday, succeeding Adel Al-Yasiri, who moved to lead Iraq’s National Investment Commission.

Al-Yasiri received seven votes —the total number of council members attending the session— out of the council’s 11 members, defeating Saib Bashit and Wathiq Kazim, according to a Shafaq News correspondent.

Earlier today, the council accepted the resignation of Governor Muhannad Al-Atabi and elected Tawfiq Al-Hassani as his successor. Days earlier, the council had formally notified Al-Atabi that he was subject to procedures by Iraq’s Supreme National Commission for Accountability and Justice.