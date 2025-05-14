New dust storm advancing on Baghdad

Shafaq News/ A dust wave is advancing from Iraq’s western regions toward the central areas, expected to reach the capital Baghdad after midnight, according to a statement issued by the General Authority for Meteorology on Wednesday.

The Authority explained that recent satellite imagery revealed a moderate to dense dust storm sweeping in from western Iraq, carried by a mild air mass and moderate northwesterly winds.

“The wave will significantly reduce visibility, especially on highways and open areas.”

Earlier this week, several regions across Iraq, including the Kurdistan Region, were hit by severe dust storms that pushed visibility in western areas below one kilometer before gradually subsiding by Tuesday.