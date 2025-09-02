Najaf Sea deemed uninvestable as water levels plummet

Shafaq News – Najaf

The Najaf Sea, in central Iraq, does not offer viable investment opportunities, the Investment Authority confirmed on Tuesday, requesting its removal from the province’s economic plans.

In 2022, the Authority had listed the area as a potential site for an integrated tourist city, attracting proposals from several companies and investors interested in the project.

Shafaq News recently published photos showing declining water levels in the Najaf Sea. The drop has raised concern among residents and environmental experts over damage to the ecosystem and wildlife, as well as the impact on agriculture and local economic activity.

Iraq’s water reserves, once at 21 billion cubic meters, have fallen by more than half in a single year. The decline is linked to climate extremes, mismanagement, and reduced river inflows from upstream countries.