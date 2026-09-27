Shafaq News- Najaf

Najaf International Airport is seeking to attract new airlines, expand flight routes and increase passenger traffic, the airport said on Sunday, two days after it suspended air traffic to and from Iran until further notice.

Najaf Governor Yusuf Kinawi directed the airport's management to take advantage of lower fuel costs to reduce operating expenses and help airlines increase flight frequency. He also instructed the airport to open additional routes to and from Najaf International Airport, supporting tourism and economic activity in the province.

The airport suspended all flights arriving from and departing for Iran at 2 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 25, following official instructions. No reason was given for the decision, and the authority that issued the instructions was not identified.

Earlier today, a source told Shafaq News that Washington had warned Baghdad that continuing to receive Iranian airline flights at Iraqi airports could expose them to US sanctions.

No nationwide Iraqi halt had initially been announced, although Najaf, Erbil and Al-Sulaymaniyah airports suspended flights to and from Iran.

Washington sanctioned 36 Iran-related targets on Sept. 8, targeting airlines and foreign networks it accused of supporting Tehran's aviation sector and facilitating the movement of weapons, personnel and illicit cargo.

Read more: US sanctions reshape Iraq-Iran travel, airline operations