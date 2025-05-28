Mosul kicks off the first ‘Ta’theer’ forum for content creators

Shafaq News/ The northern Iraqi city of Mosul launched its inaugural “Ta’theer” (Impact) Forum for content creators on Wednesday, bringing together a diverse group of local and Arab influencers in a bid to strengthen Iraq’s digital media landscape.

Held under the theme of innovation and cultural renewal, the three-day forum aims to explore emerging trends in digital content and reassert Mosul’s cultural presence after years of instability.

“This is the first forum of its kind in Mosul,” said Ayoob Thanoon, a member of the organizing committee. “It’s about fostering creativity and recognizing content creation as a tool for community building and cultural dialogue.”

The forum includes panel discussions, knowledge-sharing sessions, and case studies of successful digital initiatives.

Events are being held across three venues: Mosul University Lake, the Ramada Hotel, and the University of Nineveh.

Sponsored by the Mosul Heritage Foundation and a private media firm, with support from local radio outlets, the initiative seeks to empower digital creators and amplify narratives that reflect the city’s identity and challenges.

“We’re aiming for real impact,” Thanoon said. “This is about opening space for creators to produce content that tells Mosul’s story — with authenticity and purpose.”