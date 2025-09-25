Mosul Charity Clinic resumes service after halting over election interference

Shafaq News – Nineveh

Iraq's Mosul Mobile Charity Clinic announced on Thursday that it is resuming operations after a temporary closure triggered by attempts to exploit the initiative for election campaigns.

Speaking with Shafaq News, organizers stressed the project will return to its “purely humanitarian mission,” free of political influence.

The clinic will operate on September 25–26 from 5 pm to 11 pm, offering pediatric and dental care, including the distribution of toothbrushes and toothpaste, as well as eye exams with free glasses, and early screenings for blood pressure, diabetes, and blood type.

The initiative also features awareness sessions for parents and children on public health and the risks of late-night screen use, alongside medical quizzes, prizes, a book and toy fair, and displays of handicrafts.

The clinic had shut down earlier this month after candidates and officials attempted to use it for political promotion, pressuring staff to receive patients on their behalf. Organizers told Shafaq News on September 19 that such interference disrupted services and undermined the clinic’s independence.

Originally established to serve the people living in poverty, the clinic’s closure drew public criticism. One patient described it as “a window of hope” that was unfairly obstructed by political agendas.