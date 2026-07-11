Kuwait consulate in Basra faces protest over Iraqi fisherman’s death

Shafaq News- Basra

Iraqi security forces on Saturday deployed around Kuwait’s consulate in Basra ahead of a protest over the alleged killing of an Iraqi fisherman by the Kuwaiti Coast Guard, a security source told Shafaq News.

A group calling itself “Basra’s public” urged residents to join the “peaceful protest” outside the consulate, demanding protection for Iraqi fishermen. Video received by Shafaq News showed military vehicles carrying troops toward the building to reinforce security before the demonstration.

Basra fisherman Najm Abdullah Khalid was killed and Thaer Mohammed Salman wounded after a Kuwaiti Coast Guard patrol allegedly opened fire on Iraqi boat IFB166 near the maritime border. Three other fishermen were detained before returning to Iraq through the Safwan border crossing on Thursday with Khalid’s body and the wounded crew member.

Basra MP Alaa Al-Haidari and the Al-Faw Fishermen’s Association previously stated that the shooting occurred inside Iraqi territorial waters. Kuwait has not publicly addressed the accusations or confirmed the circumstances of the incident.