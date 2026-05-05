Kirkuk's youth turn to music with demand for instruments climbs

Shafaq News- Kirkuk

Markets selling musical instruments in Kirkuk have seen notable growth in recent years, driven by increasing interest among young people in learning to play and purchasing a range of instruments, from traditional ones such as the oud and tambourine to Western instruments like the guitar and piano.

In the city center, Kirkuk Palace for Musical Instruments stands out as one of the oldest and most well-known shops in the field. Over the years, it has become a key destination for music enthusiasts, reflecting shifts in the city’s musical tastes across generations. The store offers a wide selection of Eastern and Western instruments, along with accessories, strings, and audio equipment, serving both beginners and professionals.

Mohammed, known as “DJ,” the owner of one of Kirkuk’s oldest music shops, told Shafaq News that the oud remains one of the most popular instruments, alongside the guitar, which has become a common choice for beginners.

Prices for the oud range from $50 to $250, depending on quality, type of wood, and country of origin. Other instruments vary in price based on their technical specifications and sound capabilities.

“The shop’s role goes beyond sales,” Mohammed said, adding that shops guide customers, help beginners choose suitable instruments, and offer maintenance and repair services.

A customer, Abbas al-Ali, stressed that the growing interest in musical instruments in Kirkuk is evident, noting, “more young people are turning to music as a way to express themselves and relieve daily stress.”

He added that the spread of performance videos on social media has encouraged many to explore music, supported by the availability of instruments at different price levels and easier access to online lessons.

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