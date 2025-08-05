Kirkuk: Arab man injured protecting Turkmen neighbor from assailants

Shafaq News – Kirkuk

A resident of Kirkuk’s Military District was hospitalized on Tuesday after he sheltered a Turkmen man fleeing from unidentified assailants—an incident hailed as a rare display of solidarity in the ethnically diverse city.

A local source told Shafaq News that the Turkmen man was being chased by unknown individuals when he sought refuge at an Arab resident’s home. “The homeowner welcomed him and refused to hand him over, even under threat,” the source said.

When the attackers attempted to break in, the Arab man intervened and was assaulted. He was later transferred to Kirkuk General Hospital for treatment.

The act drew widespread praise across the area. Community members and social media users commended the man’s courage, calling his actions a powerful example of unity amid the city’s often fragile ethnic balance.

Kirkuk, located in northern Iraq, is home to over 1.7 million people and ranks among the country’s most diverse regions. Its population includes Arabs, Kurds, Turkmens, as well as smaller Christian and Assyrian communities.