Judicial precedent bars Iraqi ministry from appointing tribal leaders

Shafaq News- Baghdad

Iraq's Supreme Administrative Court ruled on Saturday that the Interior Ministry has no authority to appoint, confirm, or remove tribal leaders, setting a legal precedent that leaves the selection of tribal sheikhs to the tribes themselves.

In its ruling, the court noted that government agencies are responsible for managing administrative and security affairs under the law, but their authority does not extend to determining traditional social positions rooted in tribal customs and practices.

"Tribal leadership is a longstanding social institution based on customs, traditions, and consensus among tribe members," the judicial panel wrote, stressing that the legitimacy of a tribal sheikh does not stem from a government decision but from social acceptance, historical continuity, and recognition within the tribe.

The court further found that any administrative action taken to confirm a tribal sheikh suffers from a "serious lack of jurisdiction," rendering such decisions legally void.

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