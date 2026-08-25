Shafaq News- Baghdad

The Iraqi Parliament’s Education Committee plans to host Education Minister Abdul Karim Abtan to discuss preparations for the new academic year, Committee Chairwoman Zulaiha Elias told Shafaq News on Tuesday.

The meeting will address government measures to end overcrowding and the use of double- and triple-shift schedules in schools, she added, clarifying that Iraq needs more than 10,000 additional schools to address the problem and eliminate multiple shifts.

The committee will also discuss the ministry’s plans to regularize contract teachers and lecturers by placing them on permanent staff. “It's essential to resolve these issues alongside preparations for the new school year.”

Read more: Overworked Iraqi private school teachers demand reform